ST. LOUIS – While another National Dount Day has come and passed, the celebration doesn’t stop for some sweet treat lovers.

Yelp recently released its updated Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list, which offers praise to two donut shops based in the St. Louis area. Pharaoh’s Dounts and The Donut Shop ranked 23rd and 100th respectively in the list.

A research team with Yelp ranked 100 donut shops based on several factors, including the quantity and quality of reviews via Yelp. The organization says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections.”

Pharaoh’s Dounts has two locations in St. Louis, one downtown along North Ninth Street and one in the Central West End neighborhood on Maryland Plaza. The shop offers many varieties but specializes with old-school favorites, like glazed donuts, long johns and buttermilk cake donuts.

The Donut Shop is located on Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County. With more than 60 years of experience, the eatery aims to make fresh-hand donuts, fritters and pies on a daily basis.

Yelp’s list also recognized another Missouri dount shop, Fresh Dounts in Kansas City, as the 82nd best shop. In Illinois, four dount shops were recognized with Dip and Sip Dounts ranking ninth on the list.

Some local dount shops will continue to offer National Donut Day deals through the weekend. National Donut Day was first observed in 1938 in honor of military members who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The annual observance falls on the first Friday of each June.