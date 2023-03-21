ST. LOUIS — Two players hit the $211,000 Show Me Cash jackpot on March 8, 2023. One of the players just claimed their $105,500 prize at the lottery’s St. Louis regional office. The other ticket remains unclaimed.

The winner who already claimed the ticket purchased it at the QuikTrip on Lemay Ferry Road. The other ticket was sold at the Midwest Petroleum station on Manchester Road in Ballwin.

Both tickets matched all five numbers that night. The chances of that happening are around 1 in 575,757. It is not clear what the chances are of two players hitting the jackpot on the same night. The winners are splitting the jackpot.

The Missouri Lottery advises signing a winning ticket and putting it in a safe place. Any prize over $600 must be claimed at a Missouri Lottery regional office.