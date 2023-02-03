Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near South Ninth Street and Lafayette Avenue. Investigators say two officers were trying to stop a car possibly involved in a robbery before a gunman opened fire and shot the officers in the torso.

At least one officer returned fire and shot one suspect in the ankle. The suspect is in custody, though was also sent to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are working to determine whether a second suspect might have been involved.

The officers are being treated for various injuries at the hospital, though their exact conditions are unknown. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not released any names of the officers or suspects in the investigation.

