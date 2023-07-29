ST. LOUIS – As July nears a close, you might be hoping to plan a few more weekend trips this summer. Travel enthusiasts say you’re never too from a nice weekend getaway in Missouri, especially if you live near St. Louis.

Traveling Lifestyle recently published a list of “9 Great Weekend Getaways” to enjoy in the Show Me State this summer. These destinations are scattered all around Missouri and include options with lakeside retreats, fancy lodging and historical value.

The two best summer weekend getaways in St. Louis, according to Traveling Lifestyle, include…

The Fleur-de-Lys Mansion

The Missouri Botanical Garden

The Fleur-de-Lys Mansion is a bed-and-breakfast concept in the Compton Heights neighborhood. The mansion is a luxurious lodging point, consisting of four guest rooms, hand-painted murals, in-room whirlpools and impressive horticulture. It’s within walking distance to Reservoir Park and perhaps even Tower Grove Park.

The Missouri Botanical Garden also isn’t too far away from the mansion and within walking distance within parts of Tower Park Grove Park, though more of a tourist attraction. Guests can enjoy a variety of plants in bloom, charming pathways and peaceful waters for a wholesome experience. You can enjoy the Missouri Botanical Garden through general admission or a membership.

Other top weekend getaways included destinations in Sedalia, Hermann and the Missouri Ozarks.

Of course, if you embark on these weekend getaways anytime soon, it could be scorcher. This weekend is shaping up to be one of the state’s hottest stretches so far this year. Make sure to manage your time outdoors and stay hydrated.