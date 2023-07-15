ST. LOUIS – A new report citing FBI data and Census Bureau figures named two St. Louis suburbs among the Top 50 “safest cities in the U.S.”

Visual Capitalist, a website that specializes in financial investment research, released a report earlier this week naming the top 100 safest cities around the nation.

The report determined the total crime rate (per 1,000 residents) for all U.S. cities with a population of at least 25,000 people. In every city that made the less, residents had less than a 1% chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

According to Visual Capitalist…

was ranked the 33rd safest city with a 5.5/1000 crime rate and 1 in 178 chance of being a victim. Ballwin, Missouri was ranked the 41st safest city with a 6.1/1000 crime rate and 1 in 162 chance of being a victim.

Based on this methodology, a cluster of the safest US cities were located in northeastern states, like Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Ridgefield, Connecticut was named the safest city with a 1.9/1000 crime rate and 1 in 510 chance of being a victim.

Crimes considered in the numbers included murder, arson, armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and theft.