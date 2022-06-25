ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced two St. Louis area men Thursday who were convicted of helping violent drug traffickers during prosecution.

Michael Grady, 67, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months in federal prison while Oscar Dillon III, 48, of St. Charles County, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months in federal prison. Investigators say both tried to help drug traffickers avoid lengthy prison terms.

According to court documents, Grady and Dillon aided a massive, large-scale drug conspiracy connected to multiple murders. They tried to determine who was cooperating with investigators and prosecutors. The pair pulled court documents and performed other research for the conspirators.

Investigators say both men directed one of the leaders of the conspiracy to flee to Texas following his indictment and helped conceal the source and ownership of drug proceeds. Dillon also attended a court hearing to intimidate a potential witness.

In April 2021, after two weeks of trial, a jury found both men guilty of drug conspiracy, attempted obstruction of justice and money laundering.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Intelligence Section investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Reilly and Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.