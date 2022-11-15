ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis McDonald’s restaurants are participating in a fundraiser Tuesday in memory of the victims of the October shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

McDonald’s restaurants located at 4979 Natural Bridge Avenue and 4620 South Kingshighway Boulevard will participate from 4-8 p.m.

The restaurant on Kingshighway has a direct connection with the school, as one of their employees is a CVPA student. The late Mrs. Jean Kuczka was the student’s teacher as well.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the families and school communities directly impacted by the tragic events.