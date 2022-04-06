ST. LOUIS – A two-story building in the Franz Park neighborhood of St. Louis City was on fire Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the building is located in the 6700 block of Glades Avenue. The department said firefighters saw “heavy fire on the first and second floors” of the building when they arrived. There was also a “report of a person trapped” at about 7:30 a.m.

“There was actually a gentleman on the first floor, and it took some persuading to get him to leave his home,” St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said. “We got him to safety and then we were really able to focus our efforts on the fire.”

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building from quite a distance away at Kingshighway and 40.

No injuries were immediately reported. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.