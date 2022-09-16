ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis.

The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually means the fire is getting under control.

The house was occupied at the time the fire started, but everyone made it out safely. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.