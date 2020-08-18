Two student-athletes at St. Charles West High School test positive for COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Class does not start at St. Charles West High School until August 27 but there is already a lot going on as school leaders deal with these additional positive COVID cases.

School officials confirmed that a second student-athlete at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19. We are told this second player is from the same team.

School leaders won’t confirm the specific team that the two players are on but they do tell us that it is a St. Charles West High School program. Officials say all coaches and players involved with that program are staying home and not working or practicing until further notice.

District officials also make it clear that a staff member has also tested positive for COVID-19. We’re told this is a separate case and has nothing to do with the student-athletes who tested positive. School leaders say the staff member has not been around any students or staff for at least two weeks.

In other school news, the Rockwood school district has cleared fall sports to start practicing on August 24. The district saying that specific conditions for start dates and times will vary depending on the sport and that those details will be released soon.

