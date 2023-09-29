ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County officers are investigating after two students were allegedly caught having sex in a classroom at Hazelwood Central High School.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department tells FOX 2 that officers responded to a “call for service for an indecent act” at the school around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers were advised that two students were caught having sexual intercourse in a classroom. Police have been in contact with two students being investigated, which includes an 18-year-old female and 17-year-old male.

Police say students and a faculty member were in the classroom at the time of the alleged incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests, but warrants could be applied in the upcoming future. Police say the 18-year-old could face first-degree sexual misconduct charges through the St. Louis County Counselor’s Office. The 17-year-old could face the same charges through the St. Louis County Family Court.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.