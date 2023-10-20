ST. LOUIS – Two suspects have been charged with murder and robbery in connection with a shooting that occurred on October 8 around 3:24 a.m. in the 3500 block of S. Compton.

Toron Mitchell, 19, and Azavian Royal, 18, were charged with the death of Iarvera Hale, 17, and wounding another juvenile. Mitchell and Royal are currently being held without bond.

Hale was found with fatal gunshot wounds, while the second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg but survived. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, where Hale was pronounced dead. The surviving victim was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.