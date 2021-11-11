Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police say two teenagers have been arrested for the October murder that killed 19-year-old nursing student Isis Mahr.

Police say an 18-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested for murder and armed criminal action for the October 17 shooting. The circuit attorney’s office is considering charges.

Mahr and three others were shot in the Baden neighborhood early in the morning on the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave.

Isis Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

After the murder, Mahr’s family said, “You killed somebody good. You killed somebody that cared about people. You killed somebody that wanted to help people,” Atif Mahr said. “My daughter is not here because somebody didn’t have love for themselves, so they took somebody that was loved by a lot of people.”

Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.

Crimestoppers was offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the investigation.