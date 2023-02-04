ST. LOUIS – Police arrested two teenagers after crashing a stolen vehicle in north St. Louis, one that was possibly linked to a separate carjacking Friday night.

An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested in the investigation. Police also recovered a handgun in their possession after the crash in the College Hill neighborhood.

Prior to the crash, police had responded to a carjacking in the 3700 block of Potomac Street. A group of three people approached a 25-year-old man as he retrieved items from his Chevy Silverado. One suspect promptly hit him, then all three pointed guns at him.

The suspects demanded the victim’s keys, then they took off in the Chevy Silverado, heading eastbound on Potomac Street.

Police then followed up on information about the carjacking and found a Chevy Silverado near East Prairie and Blair avenues. It was accompanied by a Hyundai Elantra. Police say bothe vehicles matched descriptions of ones stolen in the city.

When police approached the vehicles, both drivers started speeding out of the area. Police followed the Hyundai, which later crashed a few blocks away near West Florissant and John Avenues. Police confirmed the Hyundai had been stolen Thursday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. No names of the suspects have been released.