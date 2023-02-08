ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Ann police have arrested two teens who they say lured a man to a home and killed him.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police responded to a shooting at a house on Millwood Avenue Friday morning. 33-year-old Joshua Vaughn was inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police shared that 18-year-old Marlois Moore and 19-year-old Antonio Jones messaged Vaughn on Instagram, offering a paid sexual encounter, but they tried to rob him when he arrived. Vaughn reportedly gave them money, but then was shot during a struggle.

Moore and Jones have been charged with second-degree murder.