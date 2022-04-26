ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in Hazelwood Central High School’s parking lot.

Cab driver Dewight Price was killed at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Police said the two men were riding in Price’s cab when they attempted to rob him while in the Hazelwood Central High School’s parking lot.

The two 18-year-olds have been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).