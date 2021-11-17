Two teens escape St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Two teenage boys escaped the Juvenile Detention Facility located in Grand Center.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said one boy is 17 years old and the other is 15 years old. As of 9:35 a.m. Wednesday the teens had not been located.

It is unknown at this time how or when they escaped the facility located at 3847 Enright Avenue. It is also unknown what the teens were in the detention facility for.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.