ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers are hurt after a pair of early-weekend drive-by shootings in St. Louis.

The victims, two 16-year-old boys, were both treated for critical injuries.

The first of these two shootings happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Investigators say the victim was shot in an alley and suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his collarbone. The victim was reportedly shot by someone in an older model grey sedan.

The second shooting happened around Union and Bircher boulevards in north St. Louis. The victim was walking across from a gas station when he noticed a driver in a black Mazda 3 heading north on Union. Someone inside the vehicle, while wearing a black ski mask, leaned out of the passenger side window and fired multiple shots. The victim was struck on the lower right side and his arm.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating both shootings. No suspect information is available.