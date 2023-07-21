ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers were shot, and another teenager was robbed in three separate incidents that unfolded within eight hours Thursday in St. Louis.

St. Louis police have not reported any deaths or arrests in any of the cases.

Police first responded to a shooting around 4:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Lasalle Park Court in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the groin. He was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Just before midnight, police responded to another shooting involving a teenager in the 100 block of Hickory Street in St. Louis, also in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. The victim, a 14-year-old boy, suffered a graze wound to his leg and hospitalized for treatment.

Around 10:30 p.m., a teenager was also robbed in St. Louis City’s North Pointe neighborhood. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, arranged to sell shows through Instagram and meet in the 1500 block of Veronica Avenue. Before the transaction, two suspects pointed weapons on the victim and took off with two pairs of shows.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling each of these three investigations.