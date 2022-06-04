ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers were shot late Friday night outside of a Taco Bell while two men reportedly tried to rob them at gunpoint. One of the teenagers is hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

The situation unfolded Friday night around 10:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 500 block of Choteau Avenue. Investigators say two teenagers, 17 and 19 years old, planned to meet an acquaintance at the Taco Bell.

When they arrived, the acquaintance was accompanied by a man unknown to the victims. Police say that man pulled a gun on the victims and attempted to rob them at gunpoint. The two victims were shot as they tried to drive away from the parking lot.

The two victims eventually made their way to a parking lot in the 2600 block of Choteau Avenue. Police say the acquaintance and another man got away from the scene. No suspect information has been released at this time. The motive leading up to the shots fired is unclear.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX2 will update if more information becomes available.