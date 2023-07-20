FERGUSON, Mo. – A group robbed two Walmart employees at gunpoint Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Ferguson store.

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the store on West Florissant Road.

Investigators say a group of suspects, consisting of two adults and two juveniles, approached the employees, showed a gun and retrieved several personal items.

Ferguson police arrived to the store and quickly stopped the suspects, all four who were taking into custody in the parking lot. Officers recovered three handguns from the suspects, and the employees got their belongings back.

The Ferguson Police Department is handling the investigation.