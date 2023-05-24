ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for two suspects connected with a shooting Tuesday evening at a Soulard gas station.

The shooting happened at a BP gas station on South 7th Street around 10:40 p.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance photos of both suspects Wednesday.

Police are searching for two suspects connected with a shooting Tuesday evening at a Soulard gas station. (Photos: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Investigators say the victim, a 35-year-old man, was assisting his girlfriend with pumping gas before he was shot. The man had parked his car near the entrance of a gas station.

The victim noticed one of the suspects went inside his vehicle. As he returned in that direction, one suspect outside the car fired shots at him. After that, the suspect inside the victim’s car also fired shots at him.

The victim told police he shot back at the suspects and both ran away from the gas station. One of the suspects reportedly shot the victim in the leg. The victim was treated for minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

In surveillance photos provided by police, one suspects is seen holding a gun with a black hoodie and khaki shorts. Another suspect is seen in a red hoodie and black pants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police believe the suspects are both somewhere between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation or the suspects, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371.