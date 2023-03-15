ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for two suspects from a carjacking last month at a St. Louis gas station.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance photos of two suspects Wednesday, one month to the date since the carjacking.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station in the 1500 block of South Grand when he was carjacked. One of the suspects approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the car’s keys. The victim complied, and two suspects took off in the car.

The victim was not hurt, but the suspects briefly took off in a 2017 Toyota Highlander with his work laptop still inside. Police later found the victim’s vehicle in the 8600 block of Oriole. The victim was not hurt.

The suspects are described as 15-17 years old. One was caught on camera wearing a dark gray/gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes with a black handbag. The other wore a white hooded sweatshirt with black pants, black shoes, and a black handbag.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact SLMPD at 314-444-0100.