Two Washington Univ. doctors test positive for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – Two Washington University physicians have tested positive for COVID-19.

One doctor lives in St. Louis City and the other resides in St. Louis County.

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said a second person had tested positive for coronavirus but did not reveal the person’s identity. The doctor has been confirmed as that second patient.

A spokeswoman for the Washington University School of Medicine said the doctors were not working with patients and are quarantined.

Mayor Krewson said the doctor continued to work despite showing symptoms, likely exposing people to the virus.

The school is working to identify and reach anyone who may have had contact with the doctors.

