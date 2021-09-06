Two-week closure at GM plant in Wentzville begins Monday

ST. LOUIS– The General Motors plant in Wentzville will close for two weeks starting today. The global computer chip shortage forced the automaker to shut down.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close. That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

In May, FOX2 found acres upon acres of New 2021 GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado trucks, made at the Wentzville GM plant, parked in two secure lots in Missouri and Illinois. The vehicles still needed the chips.

The chip shortage has forced other layoffs and production shutdowns at the Wentzville facility.