Two women accused of shooting at bar in Holly Hills Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – Investigators are searching for two women accused of shooting at Mingle Sports Bar on South Grand Avenue early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday after the women got into an argument with workers at the bar when they were told they had missed last call and the bar was closed.

The women were escorted out of the bar and entered a white sedan. Police said the women fire shots at the bar as they drove away.

A 59-year-old woman who works at the bar suffered a graze wound to her arm. She was listed in stable condition.

Police said suspect one is described as a Black woman with a light complexion between 25 and 35 years old. She has a medium build, long light brown dreadlocks, and was wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants at the time of the incident.

Police said suspect two is described as a Black woman with a dark complexion between 25 and 35 years old. She has a thin build, long black hair, and was wearing a pink tank top, tan shorts, and white tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

