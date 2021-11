ST. LOUIS – Two women were carjacked Saturday night in west. St Louis.

Investigators said just after 9 p.m. the driver stopped in a parking lot along Clayton Avenue near Wise Avenue to drop off a friend. That’s when the victims were approached by two men.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the vehicle. The victims complied, and no one was hurt.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.