FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two women face felony charges after they allegedly shot and robbed a man at a Florissant hotel earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Emoni Reid, 18, and Sanaa Mcafee, 22, with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in the investigation. Reid was also charged with armed criminal action.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the victim arrived with Reid and Mcafee at a Red Roof Inn on North Elizabeth Avenue. When the victim went inside the bathroom, the women took off with his clothing, cash and a Gucci bag.

After discovering he had been robbed, the victim chased Reid and Mcafee to their vehicle in his underwear, per court documents. As the car was taking off from the parking lot, Reid reportedly shot the victim several times from the passenger’s seat. The encounter was caught on surveillance video later reviewed by police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after the shooting and treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Police later stopped the vehicle at a different location and found the gun suspected in the shooting in the trunk.

“Some allegations read like a bad movie, and this is one such case. I am just grateful this victim escaped with his life,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

If convicted, Reid and Mcafee could face anywhere from 10 years to up to life in prison.