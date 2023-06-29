BRIDGETON, Mo. – Two women face felony charges after they reportedly stole around $53,000 worth of jewelry and other goods from a Bridgeton Kohl’s store last year.

Prosecutors have charged Lawanda Felder, 29, and Marla King, 29, with one count each of stealing in excess of $25,000.

The heist dates back to Dec. 22, 2022. Investigators says Felder and King entered the store and “acted together” to steal jewelry and other merchandise.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, King retrieved a key to a jewelry case from a Kohl’s employee, which facilitated the theft. Surveillance cameras around the store captured the theft on camera.

Police later identified Felder and King as two suspects in the heist and learned that King was also linked to various theft cases around Chesterfield. Authorities eventually obtained a warrant which led them to King’s home. There, they found jewelry and other items reported stolen from Kohl’s.

Per court documents, King didn’t make any statements to Bridgeton police on the theft, though admitted to it when speaking to a Chesterfield officer.

King and Felder are both due in court on July 25 for a criminal setting hearing in the case.