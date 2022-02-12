Two women die in suspected drug overdoses Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Two women died Saturday from suspected drug overdoses in separate incidents.

The first incident happened in the 1900 block of N. 14th Street. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9:30 a.m. from a suspected overdose, according to St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

The second incident happened in the 5300 block of Macklind where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:48 p.m. from a suspected overdose.

The substances are unknown at this time and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.