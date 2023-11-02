LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities evacuated two women from a home in Lincoln County after a domestic dispute that possibly led to gunshots Thursday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the disturbance unfolded at a home on Winding Woods Drive. Authorities did not confirm gunshots, but deputies heard a noise that lead them to believe shots were fired, per the sheriff’s office.

Deputies escorted two victims out of the home safely and have set up a perimeter around the area in search of a suspect.

Law enforcement personnel from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troy, Moscow Mills and sheriff’s office are all searching for the suspect. A man is wanted in connection with the disturbance, but police have not disclosed more details on the suspect.

“The safety of our community is our utmost priority, and we have taken immediate action to address the situation,” said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office via a news release. “We request all residents in the immediate vicinity of Winding Woods Drive to remain indoors and stay away from the affected area until further notice. Your cooperation is essential in ensuring the safety of all involved parties.”

