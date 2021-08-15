Two women shot and killed in Ferguson home Saturday night

FERGUSON, Mo. – Two women in their 20s were shot and killed Saturday night in Ferguson after an intruder burst into their home.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Meadowcrest Drive.

According to a police spokesperson, two individuals forced their way into the home, which led to a fight with the residents inside and culminated with the shooting.

“Right now, our investigation (suggests) it was domestically involved,” said Capt. Harry Dilworth, Ferguson Police Department. “The particulars on it, we’re still hammering that out with our investigators, but it is spawning from some sort of domestic issue.”