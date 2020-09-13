Two women shot at while driving on North Grand Boulevard

ST. LOUIS – Two women were shot at while driving in the Fairgrounds neighborhood Saturday at 4:51 p.m.

Officers said they found the two 22-year-olds inside their car in the 3900 block of North Grand Boulevard in a grassy area of Fairground Park. The women told police, people in a black Audi started shooting at their car on Grand, just past Kossuth Avenue.

One woman was shot in the leg and the other suffered a head injury from shattered glass.

The women were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.