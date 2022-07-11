ST. LOUIS – An overnight fire at a chemical plant in East St. Louis injured two people.

The blast happened late Sunday night at the Allnex Chemical Plant on the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis.

It’s been reported that two workers were taken to the hospital where they were treated for injuries. At least one of them had chemical burns on 60% of their body. A federal agency is assisting in the investigation.

OSHA investigators have joined St. Clair county officials to determine what happened.

“Come to find out it was a spill inside of the building,” East St. Louis Fire Department Assistant Chief George McClellan said. “We don’t know what kind of chemical it was however, we found out it was water-soluble. So with it being water-soluble, the building was sprinkled. However, a lot of the fire we found was still up over the sprinklers and so the sprinklers couldn’t get to it.”

The identities of the victims have yet to be reported.

