ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis Metropolitan police officers have been released from an area hospital after being shot in Soulard Thursday night. The report that those officers will be okay is welcome news in the Soulard neighborhood, where the violence occurred.

“That’s not normal for this neighborhood,” said Kerrigan Murphy, a Soulard resident.”

The shooting was near the Soulard Market area, and Murphy lives nearby. She said she hopes the city will consider adding more police and surveillance cameras in the area.

“I’m actually shocked,” said Christopher Williams.

He said he recently moved back to St. Louis to escape violence in Chicago.

“I pray for those officers to make a speedy recovery,” Williams said.

Police were attempting to stop a vehicle wanted for a robbery on Lindell Boulevard from earlier in the week. A woman was attacked. Police said the suspect is the one who shot both officers.

“Citizens are fed up,” said St. Louis Alderman Jack Coater.

He represents the Soulard area and believes city leaders need to do more to create a city where violence will not be tolerated.

“We hear gunshots on a regular basis, and I know this happens throughout the city,” Coatar said. “People are tired of it.”

Jared Boyd, chief of staff for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, said public safety is a daily priority for her administration.

“Police can’t do it alone,” Boyd said. “We have invested in significant resources in our Office of Violence Prevention.”

He said that newly hired St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy has a track record of reducing crime in other communities.