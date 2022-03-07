Two years after Missouri’s first COVID case, where do we stand now?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Today marks the second anniversary of the first COVID case in Missouri, which was confirmed in St. Louis County. Since then, more than a million COVID cases have been reported in the state. There have also been more than 15,000 deaths due to the virus.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said things are looking much more positive.

“We’re clearly in a much better place than we’ve been in a long time,” Page said.

Page said the average daily cases in St. Louis County are now below 65, the county’s positivity rate is around 5%, and COVID vaccinations are widely available.

At a briefing from the St. Louis County Health Department’s headquarters in Berkeley, Page said the local response to COVID has been quick, equitable, and based on data and science.

“Cases are lower than they’ve been in a long-time and importantly, our health systems are no longer overwhelmed with COVID cases,” Page said.

He said that protecting lives has always been the priority. He’s optimistic about a continued decline of covid cases in the st. Louis region but says we still should be aware of the virus

“No, I don’t think we’re completely out of the woods, but I am very happy with the direction at this point today and the direction that we’re headed,” Page said. “I think we need to continue to get people vaccinated because that will protect us in the coming months.”

St. Louis County ended its mask mandate a week ago. St. Louis City ended its mask mandate at midnight Saturday. The federal government still requires mask-wearing on public transit, at airports, and on planes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it will decide soon whether that mandate will continue after its expiration date March 18.