WASHINGTON – Friday marks two years since thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress met to certify results from the 2020 presidential election.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the 2020 presidential election. Many crowded around the capitol, and some stormed inside after then-president Donald Trump made false claims about election fraud.

Two years later, more than people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Among those convicted or facing federal charges include the following 23 people from Missouri:

Thomas Barger (Osage Beach, Missouri)

James Buxton (St. Charles, Missouri)

Cale Clayton (Drexel, Missouri)

Louis Colon (Kansas City, Missouri)

Lloyd Cruz Jr. (Kansas City, Missouri)

Joshua Dressel (St. Louis, Missouri)

Cara Hentschel (Battlefield, Missouri)

Emily Hernandez (St. Louis, Missouri)

Christopher Kuehne (Western District, Missouri)

Matthew Loganbill (Versailles, Missouri)

Zachary Martin (Springfield, Missouri)

William Merry Jr. (St. Louis, Missouri)

Mahailya Pryer (Springfield, Missouri)

Michael Quick (Springfield, Missouri)

Stephen Quick (Springfield, Missouri)

Nicholas Reimler (St. Louis, Missouri)

Devin Rossman (Kansas City, Missouri)

John Todd III (Sibley, Missouri)

Carey Walden (Kansas City, Missouri)

Paul Westover (St. Louis, Missouri)

Kelsey Wilson (Springfield, Missouri)

Zachary Wilson (Springfield, Missouri)

Isaac Yoder (Springfield, Missouri)

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that 16 of the 23 charged in Missouri plead guilty to federal crimes in the insurrection.

Crowds caused more than $30 million in damages and attacked several Capitol police officers. Capitol officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes one day after responding to the breach. One woman died after being shot by a different officer on Capitol grounds, and three others died from medical emergencies.

Just a few days ago, a panel completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and sent its work to the Justice Department, along with a recommendation for prosecuting Trump.