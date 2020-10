ST. LOUIS – Two young men went to the hospital after being shot in the 1600 block of Delmar Boulevard Friday at 9:00 p.m.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and was immediately taken to surgery.

Police said the 24-year-old man was shot in the foot and listed in stable condition. He said he was “in the area when he heard gunshots and felt pain.”

The investigation is ongoing.