Tyler O’Neill wins 2020 NL Gold Glove Award

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill makes a running catch of a fly ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins’ Luis Arraez in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Cardinals’ outfielder Tyler O’Neill did not have the offensive season the team hoped but on Tuesday, he was recognized for his defensive prowess, winning his first Rawlings Gold Glove award in left field.

O’Neill last month was named a winner of the Fielding Bible Award by Baseball Information Solutions, which as our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports, is seen in some circles as a precursor for winning a Gold Glove.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic which condensed the season, finalists and winners are only being determined via sabermetrics, without a voting component featuring managers and coaches. Catcher Yadier Molina was upset with that decision, which kept him off the finalist list in 2020.

O’Neill beat out former St. Louis farmhand David Peralta, now with Arizona, and Shogo Akiyama of the Reds.