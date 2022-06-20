ST. LOUIS – The father of the Berkeley teen who died falling off a theme park ride in Florida will speak Monday. This is the first time Yarnell Sampson will speak publicly following his son’s autopsy report.

The autopsy showed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died of blunt-force trauma. He fell 70 feet from a 430-foot-high ride at ICON Park in March.

The medical examiner in Orlando, Florida ruled the death was accidental. Sampson’s family filed a wrongful death suit against the theme park and the ride manufacturer.

Yarnell will hold a news conference in Florida at 10:30 a.m. CT.