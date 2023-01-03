ST. LOUIS – Missouri was one of the most popular states for movers in 2022, according to new research from the U-Haul Growth Index.

The index named Missouri the 15th most popular state for people to relocate to last year. This index calculates the difference between the number of one-way U-Haul trucks that enter and leave a state in a given year.

According to the index, more people went to the Southeast and Southwest of the United States in 2022, but Missouri remained a popular region to live. Even though DIY migrations decreased across the country, the demand for equipment made in Missouri kept going up as people left the West Coast, Northeast, and Midwest.

California and Illinois were ranked 50th and 49th on the U-Haul Growth Index for the third year in a row. This means that these states lost the largest number of one-way U-Haul vehicles.

The U-Haul Growth Index is calculated by comparing the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city against the net gain of U-Haul trucks departing that state or city in a calendar year. Every year, more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions take place in the United States and Canada.

“We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals,” said John “J.T.” Taylor, U-Haul International president via a news release. “While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list.”

These transactions give data on migration trends. Texas is the fastest-growing state for the second year in a row, and the fifth time since 2016. Florida, which ranks second, has been a top-three growth state for seven consecutive years.

The top ten growth states are South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, and Idaho. Virginia and Alabama have risen the highest, both by 26 positions, since 2021. The worst five states for growth in 2022 are New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, and California.