MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Residents are concerned about what might creep into their backyards after a U-Haul property failed to maintain fencing that backs up right into theirs.

Kathi Meyer has been a resident of Banister Drive for the past 22 years. Recently, it’s been a fence right next to the back of the property that has her and many others on that stretch of road concerned.

“I do not know if I’m gonna walk out on my sun porch one night, and there’s gonna be someone laying out on my sun porch, and that does scare me,” Meyer said.

After two decades, it took a short time before her view started to change.

“We had gotten a notice on our front door one day a couple of years ago that said we will be working on the fence in the back, so if you have a pet in the back, keep them inside,” Meyer said.

U-Haul relocated in 2021 after purchasing the vacant land where several businesses had previously moved in and out. The property sits on the corner of Lemay Ferry and Buckley Roads. While residents agreed to have a commercial site built on the property, they stated that the conditions were agreed upon with the city council under the condition that the property would be properly maintained and cause no problems for the neighborhood or surrounding area.

“They’re not maintaining the fence that separates us from the business at all,” Meyer said.

The county’s ordinance stated they need to have a five-foot fence bordering the properties that sit behind the U-Haul. On this outline of the master plan, you can see what the ordinance also states.

The outline of the master plan. Courtesy of St. Louis County.

“I tried calling St. Louis County, and I’ve got the runaround, I’ve never had an inspector call me back,” Meyer said.

Councilman Ernie Trakas spoke about the broken and beaten fence, which has only gotten worse.

“I’m quite confident that the ordinance and the approval that was given to U-Haul by the planning commission has very specific requirements and very specific requirements for landscaping and fencing,” he said.

The county planning committee sent FOX 2 the ordinance that confirmed a five-foot fence must be maintained.

“When we have a corporate citizen, I hold them to a high standard,” Trakas said.

It’s something Meyer and many neighbors have been waiting for.

“I pay very handsomely in taxes for these things; this is what you’re supposed to do,” she said. “You’re supposed to preserve our neighborhood; you’re supposed to take care of us.”

“I will expect and hold U-Haul accountable,” Trakas said.

FOX 2 contacted U-Haul, and we even showed up at the property, but after being kicked off the site, all Meyer has to say is, “It’s putting a very bad taste in my mouth for U-Haul.”

Trakas said that soon, he’ll have inspectors out there to investigate the situation.