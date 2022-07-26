ST. LOUIS – Eight U-Haul locations will offer up to 30 days of free storage for people impacted by flash flooding Tuesday in the St. Louis region.

U-Haul is also offering one free month of U-Box container usage. The services come as part of U-Haul’s disaster relief program.

Record rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning. Flash flooding has consumed cars, homes and businesses all around the area.

The FOX2 weather team tracked as high as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.

“Countless families have watched as their homes take on water, leaving damaged possessions behind,” said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Area District Vice President. “There will be a significant clean-up process in the coming weeks. U-Haul has the infrastructure, services and commitment to aid communities when natural disasters like this occur. Anyone impacted by these storms can make use of a storage room or U-Box container at no cost for one month while availability exists at our cooperating stores.”

For those affected by flash flooding who would like to seek 30 days of free self-storage, contact the closest U-Haul facility near you.

2851 Homer Adams Parkway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 208-0025

1800 N. Hwy. 67

Florissant, MO 63031

(314) 837-2227

11219 W. Florissant Ave.

Florissant, MO 63033

(314) 266-1788

1600 Dielman Road

Overland, MO 63132

(314) 983-9785

418 S. Tucker Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 667-4239

4230 Gravois Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63116

(314) 899-4432

2529 Lemay Ferry Road

St. Louis, MO 63125

(314) 200-4934

For more information on U-Haul’s services, click here.