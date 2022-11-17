HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will answer questions about possible radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary School, Thursday night.

The meeting is from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Florissant Municipal Court. The corps presented results of its testing last week, explaining that there are no levels of radioactive contamination at the school above what is created naturally in mother nature.

That study was conducted after a private company called Boston Chemical Data Corporation reported it found a dangerous level in and around the school.