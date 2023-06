ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is holding an open house in Florissant Thursday. They’ll discuss the radiological sampling reports from Jana Elementary School.

The recent documents say there were no risks to students or staff. They’re inviting the public to ask questions about the reports and learn how their testing procedure works.

The open house is from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Florissant Municipal Court on Washington Street.