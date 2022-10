ST. LOUIS – U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development visits St. Louis Wednesday.

Secretary Castillo along with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones celebrate St. Louis’ recent win of a federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. The greater St. Louis, Inc. proposal was one of 21 to earn cash.

The coalition was awarded $25 million to fund biosciences, geospatial, and advanced manufacturing in the region.