ST. LOUIS – Eight federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri are being loaned to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to help clear a backlog of cases involving violent crimes.

U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said each prosecutor will continue to maintain their federal caseloads while handling homicide cases pending in the St. Louis Circuit Court.

“They will be handling their existing federal case loads and also prosecuting homicide cases in the Circuit Court,” she said. “They have decades of prosecutorial experience but also significant experience in the Circuit Court.”

Fleming said St. Louis has a history of violent crime, and it requires local, state, and federal authorities to band together to solve the problem.

“What we need to do know, and what I see happening, I’m very optimistic about this,” she said. “We need to come up with a comprehensive, strategy plan for addressing violent crime. And that has to take in consideration not just enforcement, we need to be at the table. We need to be part of the discussion.”

The move comes one month into Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore’s term after former city prosecutor Kim Gardner resigned. Gore says the eight federal prosecutors will help clear the backlog of cases that had accumulated under Gardner.