U.S. Capital Christmas tree stopping in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday, November 13 the U.S. Capital Christmas tree will be stopping at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The stop is part of the tree’s journey from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to the capital lawn in Washington, D.C. While stopped at Bass Pro, visitors would be able to be part of the holiday festivities at the event and see the affectionately named “Sugar Bear”, the 84-foot tall White Fir before it gets back on the road.

You can follow the tree’s journey to the capital lawn here. https://www.capitoltreetracker.com/