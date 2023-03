ST. LOUIS – Expect some excitement on the Riverfront as the U.S. Coast Guard of St. Louis hosts a recruiting event for JROTC students and their families.

It’s Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the St. Louis Service Base on 100 Arsenal Street. Visitors will be able to learn about the coast guard’s missions, talk to service members, and see live waterfront response boat displays.