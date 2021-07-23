U.S. Marshals arrest St. Louis man after being released from prison on dropped murder charges

JENNINGS, Mo. – A man who had murder charges dropped after St. Louis prosecutors failed to show up in court was arrested Friday night by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brandon Campbell, 30, St. Louis, was arrested at a residence in Jennings without incident by the Eastern Missouri Violent Fugitive Task Force and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, according to a press release.

He violated his probation by possessing a weapon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will re-seek murder charges against Campbell.

“The arrest of this dangerous and violent fugitive is a direct result of the Eastern Missouri Violent Fugitive Task Force’s commitment to combating violent crime in the St. Louis Metropolitan area,” said Sean Mallon, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Missouri.

“This Task Force relies on the interagency cooperation between the area’s local and federal partners and works as a team to arrest the area’s most violent offenders.”